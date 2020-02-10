Timothée Chalamet Is One Stylish Stud in Navy Ensemble at 2020 Oscars

Timothée Chalamet can do no wrong!

The 24-year-old actor continued to impress with his style choices at the 2020 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. Chalamet arrived at the red carpet wearing a stylish navy ensemble that consisted of a zip-up jacket, matching pants and a white shirt. He completed the look with black boots. His dark locks were slicked back

The Little Women star is set to present during the telecast. The Greta-Gerwig-directed film is up for six Academy Awards, including Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The last time the actor attended the Oscars was in 2018, when he was nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in Call Me by Your Name. Chalamet arrived sharply dressed in a white tuxedo and bow tie from Berluti. Chalamet, meanwhile, already has another big picture in the works.

Last month, ET learned that he is in talks to play folk-rock icon Bob Dylan in a biopic directed by James Mangold for Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

See more stylish looks from the 2020 Oscars, in the gallery below.

GALLERY EMBED

RELATED CONTENT: