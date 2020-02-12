Watch the San Antonio Rodeo from home

San Antonio – Giddy up rodeo fans, KSAT12 is livestreaming certain rodeo events that you can watch on your phone, laptop or even on your TV through a ROKU, AppleTV or Firestick device.

You can watch the rodeo live each night from the AT&T Center at 7 p.m. and at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays. The concerts will not be part of the livestream.

You can also check out other live events and auctions throughout the run of the stock show and rodeo. Below is a list of scheduled auctions. While we can’t provide a precise schedule for those events, you can check back often to see what may be available.

Click on any of the livestream tiles below and you can catch all the excitement as it happens live.

February 13th – 8:00am: SALE Jr. Breeding Heifer Show North Ring (Simbrah, Hereford, Santa Gert, Angus)

February 13th – 8:00am: SALE Jr. Market Breeding Heifer Show South Ring (Brahman, Shorthorn, Brangus, Maine-Anjou, Red Brangus)

February 13th – 8:00am: SALE Jr. Market Lamb Show (Medium Wool)

February 13th – 9:00am: SALE Jr. Market Goat Show – Division III & IV

February 14th – 8:00am: SALE Jr. Breeding Heifers – North Ring (Red Angus, Beefmaster, ARB, Chianina)

February 14th – 8:00am: SALE Jr. Breeding Heifer Show – South Ring (ORB, Charolais, Simmental, Limousin)

February 16th – 7:00am: SALE Jr. Market Barrow (Group 1) Show (Berks, Spot, Poland, Hamp)

February 17th – 7:00am: SALE Jr. Market Barrow (Group 1) Show (Duroc & Dark Crossbred)

February 19th – 7:00am: SALE Jr. Market Barrow (Group2) Show (Chester, York, Landrace, Cross Classes 89-94)

February 19th – 7:00am: SALE Jr. Market Steer Show (Main-Anjou, Simmental, Limousin, Hereford, Angus, Red Angus, Shorthorn)

February 20th – 7:00am: SALE Jr. Market Barrow (Group 2) Show (Crossbred Classes 95-114)

February 20th – 8:00am: SALE Jr. Market Steer Show (Charolais, Simbrah, Santa Gertrudis, Brangus, Brahman, ABC, Red Cross)

February 20th – 11:00am: SALE Jr. Market Goat Auction

February 20th – 3:00pm: SALE Jr. Market Lamb Auction

February 21st – 8:00am: SALE Jr. Market Steer Show (Black Cross & Other Cross)

February 21st – 11:00am: SALE Jr. Poultry Auction

February 21st – 3:00pm: SALE Jr. Market Barrow Auction

February 22nd – 10:00am: SALE Jr. Market Steer Auction

CLICK HERE to find out how you can watch the rodeo on your big screen.