Miley Cyrus Proudly Posts Her NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction on Instagram

Miley Cyrus is embracing a wardrobe malfunction. The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of herself after she walked in Marc Jacobs' fashion show.

In the pics, Cyrus is sporting black pants, red heels and a midriff-baring, black-and-white halter top. In the last of the three photos that Cyrus posted, her top has moved aside and a portion of her breast is visible.

"Swipe right. But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon," she captioned the NSFW snap.

Prior to the pics being taken, Cyrus wowed on the runway at the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2020 show.

During her surprise appearance, Cyrus showed off her toned abs in a black bralette, which she paired with baggy black pants and matching leather gloves. She also held a striped jacket as she made her way down the catwalk.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber all walked in the show as well. Stars including Nicki Minaj, Naomi Campbell and Yolanda Hadid were among the celebs watching from the front row.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Cyrus' time at New York Fashion Week came shortly after she and her ex, Liam Hemsworth, finalized their divorce. Last month, a source told ET that "the couple had a prenup, so dividing property wasn’t an issue; Miley will keep the animals in the divorce."

Watch the video below for more on Cyrus.

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Abs While Walking in Marc Jacobs Fashion Show

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Spotted at Same Party Weeks After Finalizing Divorce

Miley Cyrus Rocks Lingerie During Night In With Boyfriend Cody Simpson -- See the Pics