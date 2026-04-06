Domestic violence suspect fires shot while being placed into BCSO custody, sheriff says

Bexar County Sheriff's Office responds after a domestic violence incident led to deputies firing shots on the evening of April 5, 2026.

This story describes a domestic violence incident. If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A 56-year-old man is facing charges after pulling out a gun and firing one shot while being taken into custody on a domestic violence call Sunday evening, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Deputies responded to the 26900 block of Rustic Brook after the man, whom Salazar described as the father of the household, assaulted his 30-year-old son.

When deputies initially made contact with the suspect inside the residence, Salazar said he initially offered little resistance.

As deputies began to handcuff him, however, Salazar said the suspect produced a firearm from his waistband.

Salazar said deputies grabbed the suspect’s hand, but the suspect fired one shot before the gun jammed, and deputies took possession of the gun.

No one was struck by the bullet, and no deputies were injured.

Salazar said the suspect is expected to face at least one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in addition to a domestic violence charge. The suspect’s name has not been released.

The sheriff said deputies have responded to the residence more than a dozen times within the last two years, and that the suspect has a prior violent criminal history consisting mostly of assault charges.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the actions of these deputies tonight saved the life of that suspect,” Salazar said.

No charges had been formally filed as of Sunday evening. The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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