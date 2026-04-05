Campers keep Easter tradition alive at Brackenridge Park despite cold, rainy weather

SAN ANTONIO – Campers spent Easter Sunday morning at Brackenridge Park, keeping a longtime tradition alive.

Families braved the cold, rainy weather and enjoyed the park, grilling and having Easter fun.

“This is all about family,” a Solis family member said, adding that the city opens the park to campers once a year.

Others said the holiday gathering is about being together.

“It’s special to show my kids where the tradition comes and what Easter means and what being with the families together means,” Araceli Villegas said.

Gary Perez described the park as a place where families gather every year to celebrate Easter every year.

“Just getting away from everything and coming to a place where everybody congregates together,” Perez said. “Birds of a feather flock together, right? And we’re here to celebrate that one nest that brings us all together, Easter.”

The Brackenridge Park Conservancy said it is working to ensure the park is cleaned up after the festivities and is seeking cascarón cleanup volunteers from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday.

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