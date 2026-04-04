San Antonio Food Bank, Boeing serve 600+ families at third distribution event ahead of Easter

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank teamed up with the Boeing Center at Tech Port to hold a large drive-thru food distribution ahead of Easter weekend, with organizers serving more than 600 families.

Vehicles stretched through the site as volunteers loaded food into trunks on Saturday morning. The event was made possible by a $100,000 grant from The Boeing Company.

Richard Delgado Jr., a senior investor at Boeing, said the event was the third of four food distributions the company is helping support. He said each event typically serves 500 to 700 families, but the need keeps rising.

“Unfortunately, it keeps growing just because of the number, the need that’s out there,” Delgado said.

Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank, said rising costs on multiple fronts are squeezing families.

“There’s so much going on in the world today, with the war, the uncertainty,” Cooper said. He added that higher energy costs, gas prices and the cost of food have all strained budgets and that inflation has “impacted so many aspects of a family’s budget.”

Among those in line was Miguel Peña, who said he arrived early to help provide for his family.

“I came here for my grandkids,” Peña said, adding that he was there for himself, but to help his grandchildren.

The Boeing Company plans to have one more food distribution event this summer to address food insecurity in San Antonio’s low-income areas.

The San Antonio Food Bank will share online where and when the next distribution event will be.

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