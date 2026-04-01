Community members fill downtown San Antonio streets for Passion Play on Good Friday Procession started at Travis Park and ended at the San Fernando Cathedral SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of spectators filled the streets of downtown San Antonio for the Good Friday tradition that recreates the trial and crucifixion of Jesus Christ — the Passion Play.
The procession started at 10 a.m. at Travis Park and ended at Main Plaza, where the re-enactment took place in front of San Fernando Cathedral.
“People from across the world gather to witness the Passion of the Christ. [In] this dramatization of Good Friday, the sidewalks are filled with families,” Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said in a news conference on Tuesday.
Actors included:
Jesus: Abel Patino Paramo Mary: Frenzy Lizardi Maldonado Pilate: John Austin Herod: Joawuin Velasquez Caifas: Edgar Holguin Soldier 1: Edgar Holguin Soldier 2: Mario Huerta Soldier 3: Jose Arrevalo Watch last year’s re-enactment below:
The San Antonio Passion Play dates back to 1983, when the wooden cross carried by the actor playing Jesus weighed 150 pounds. A 50-pound cross is used today.
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About the Authors Madalynn Lambert headshot
Madalynn Lambert is a Reporter at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.
Alexis Montalbo headshot
Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.
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