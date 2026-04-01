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Local News

Community members fill downtown San Antonio streets for Passion Play on Good Friday

Procession started at Travis Park and ended at the San Fernando Cathedral

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of spectators filled the streets of downtown San Antonio for the Good Friday tradition that recreates the trial and crucifixion of Jesus Christ — the Passion Play.

The procession started at 10 a.m. at Travis Park and ended at Main Plaza, where the re-enactment took place in front of San Fernando Cathedral.

“People from across the world gather to witness the Passion of the Christ. [In] this dramatization of Good Friday, the sidewalks are filled with families,” Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said in a news conference on Tuesday.

Actors included:

  • Jesus: Abel Patino Paramo
  • Mary: Frenzy Lizardi Maldonado
  • Pilate: John Austin
  • Herod: Joawuin Velasquez
  • Caifas: Edgar Holguin
  • Soldier 1: Edgar Holguin
  • Soldier 2: Mario Huerta
  • Soldier 3: Jose Arrevalo

Watch last year’s re-enactment below:

The San Antonio Passion Play dates back to 1983, when the wooden cross carried by the actor playing Jesus weighed 150 pounds. A 50-pound cross is used today.

Click here for more information.

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