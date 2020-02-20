Chris Tavarez, Former Disney Actor, Sentenced to Jail in Domestic Violence Case

Chris Tavarez has been sentenced to jail time after his arrest in November for alleged felony domestic violence.

ET can confirm that the 27-year-old actor -- who's best known for playing Lance in the Disney Channel original movie Avalon High and Darien on K.C. Undercover alongside Zendaya -- was sentenced to 300 days in jail and probation for five years. According to multiple reports, he will also have to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence awareness classes and one year of an outpatient alcohol program.

ET has reached out to Tavarez's rep for comment.

Prior to his sentencing, the LAPD told ET that Tavarez was taken into custody on Nov. 11 around 6 p.m. near Hollywood. According to police, Tavarez’s charge was corporal injury with a prior, and he was later released on $100,000 bail. A spokesperson for the L.A. County District Attorney's Office told ET later that month that Tavarez faced one felony count of injuring a spouse or girlfriend after a prior conviction. The prior conviction was in 2018.

Page Six reports that the incident in November involved the former Disney actor allegedly getting into a physical altercation with his girlfriend that left her with a concussion, and she claimed she had to be hospitalized. He reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

In addition to his Disney roles, Tavarez has appeared in a number of TV shows and movies over the years, including Big Momma's House 2, Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns and VH1's Single Ladies.

