Happy 32nd Birthday, Rihanna! See Her Style Evolution

Ever since hitting the scene, Rihanna has made an impact and left her mark.

The "Diamonds" songstress has always been fearless when it comes to fashion, and over the last 10 years, she has transformed from a singer to a style icon, fashion designer and makeup mogul. The Barbados native has never been shy when it comes to taking risks and putting her own spin on her wardrobe.

In celebration of her 32nd birthday, ET takes a look at how the singer-turned-entrepreneur evolved in the 2010s.

Rihanna kicked off the decade donning chic ensembles with a hint of edge. With the drop of her fifth studio album, Loud, a new decade of the pop star emerged. Late 2010 was the year she ditched her dark locks to fire engine red.

She continued her red-headed look through 2011, giving fans an array of shades and hairstyles -- sultry maven, chic and sophisticated and elevated and ethereal.

In 2012, she debuted a shaggy blonde 'do in a plunging and refined Armani look with a plunging neckline at the GRAMMY Awards.

In early 2013, she went back to a softer shade of brown, and looked stunning in a crimson Azzedine Alaia gown.

She ended the year with a super short and slick hairstyle, but still continued to push the envelope with her red carpet style choices.

She pushed boundaries even further in 2014 when she arrived nearly naked at the CFDA Awards in a SUPER-revealing gown by Adam Selman that was covered in Swarovski crystals and not much else.

2015 was the year that Rihanna knocked it out of the park with her Met Gala look. The superstar embraced the theme of the event, "China: Through the Looking Glass," donning a massive couture cape by Chinese designer Guo Pei over a pink dress.

From there, Rihanna took a step away from music to work on her Fenty endeavors. At the FENTY x PUMA by Rihanna fashion show in Paris in 2016, she wowed in a long pony and light pink ensemble.

2017 brought us a classic and elegant look. She attended the Okja premiere wearing a strapless white Dior Haute Couture gown and draped matching coat. But it wouldn’t have been RiRi without a little extra flair. The GRAMMY winner also sported some tiny, futuristic black-and-white shades on the carpet.

At her Diamond Ball in 2018, she opted for a unique look. Rihanna arrived in a white lace, long sleeve jumpsuit by Alexis Mabille that featured an oversized bow skirt. She was also adorned with stunning Chopard diamond jewelry.

In 2019, Rihanna wowed in a Fenty mint green satin dress with matching gloves and a wrap. She accessorized with a diamond choker necklace and mint heels.

While 2020 is just beginning, Rihanna has already given style addicts a handful of sizzling looks. To celebrate the launch of her new Fenty 2-20 collection, she wore a bright orange turtleneck sweater mini dress with a matching trench-inspired parka coat from her line and silky light gold metallic boots.

