The Weeknd bringing ‘After Hours’ tour to San Antonio this August

SAN ANTONIO – The “Starboy” is coming to San Antonio.

The Weeknd announced his worldwide “The After Hours Tour” on Thursday, and it includes a stop at the AT&T Center on Aug. 19.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 28 at Ticketmaster.com, but American Express cardholders have access to presale tickets from Feb. 25-27.

The AT&T Center touts the tour as a “state-of-the-art production” with the “most LED lights and video for an arena show.”

The pop star will play 57 shows total on the tour that will take him to Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and more.

He will also play at Houston’s Toyota Center on July 24, Dallas’ American Airlines Center on July 25 and Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on Aug. 20.