'To All the Boys 2' Costume Designer Breaks Down Lara Jean's 5 Best Looks (Exclusive)

Lara Jean Song Covey has an incredible wardrobe! In Netflix's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You the leading lady, played by Lana Condor, rocks some incredible looks amid her romantic woes with Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher).

ET's Katie Krause was on the set of the flick last year and spoke to both Lorraine Carson, the costume designer for the movie, and Condor about their favorite looks out of Lara Jean's 53 total outfits.

For Carson, the process of dressing Lara Jean and the rest of the characters began months before shooting and included "an awful lot of research."

"We're in the stores, we're shopping, we're online seeing what the current things are that the teenagers are wearing," Carson explained. "And then, of course, it's, 'Does this work for our body type? Does this work for that body type?'"

In the sequel to Netflix's 2018 hit To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Condor described her character as being "more mature," while remaining "super funky."

"We've put so much effort into what she wears because we also know that girls and guys, when they watched the movie, they went out and bought the pieces," Condor said. "I think all of the style has been great."

Carson broke down five of the biggest Lara Jean looks in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You from the teen flick.

The Coat

Lana Condor as Lara Jean in 'TATB 2' (left) and 'TATB' (right). Netflix

Fans of the first film will remember the bright coat Lara Jean wears when she reconciles with Peter at the end of the movie. Though many of Lara Jean's looks are more mature in the sequel, she actually sports the same outerwear, a decision that was made in an effort to mirror a real teenager's closet.

"Because it's a girl's closet, a teenage girl's closet, we've tried to make it more realistic by matching up skirts from the first show and tops from this show and stuff like that," Carson explained of the other items that were recycled.

As for the coat itself, though it appears hot pink on screen, it's actually a different color in real life.

"This is the iconic thing that everybody will recognize," Carson said of the coat. "When I saw it, I was like, 'That's not the coat.' But it is. With the filters that we are using on our film, the color filters and the color timing, this coat, which to our eyes looks coral on the film, looks hot pink."

The Date Dress

Netflix

While Lara Jean may have kept her old coat in her wardrobe, she also added a few more dressier items, including the Rebecca Valance dress she wears on her very first official date with Peter, which Carson called "lovely." Jenny Han, the author of the books on which the films were based, actually helped source out this particular look.

"This is a collaborative thing with Jenny. She found it online," Carson shared. "It's incredible. With the bows, it's spectacular on her... it's amazing on her. Just stunning."

"These are just slightly more sophisticated than the first movie because she now has a boyfriend, it's very different," she added. "Even though she's a very independent gal and she dresses for herself, it's a slightly different thing that you feel that you want to be even prettier."

The Hanbok

Netflix

Keeping Lara Jean's Korean heritage at the forefront was something that was important to those behind the sequel. In fact, in one scene, Lara Jean and her younger sister, Kitty (Anna Cathcart) go to visit their grandmother for Korean New Year's and sport a traditional garment called a hanbok.

Both Kitty and Lara Jean's hanboks were custom-made for the movie. In order to get the "unique" items just right, Carson FaceTimed Han while she was picking out the fabric for the pieces.

"This was also something that was made in Los Angeles, so our DP went down with Jenny Han to one of the places that creates these garments and they chose the fabric, and I was on FaceTime, going, 'No, no, not that one, this one,'" Carson recalled. "That's the way we were doing it."

"Because I know about colors and color palettes and fabric, and how it will react on camera," she continued. "It's a very big thing when you're dealing with things like this jacquard, it might bloom on camera, so we have to be very careful with our fabrics."

The Valentine's Day Dress

Netflix

Lara Jean takes Valentine's Day rather literally in the flick, sporting a heart-printed HVN dress, which Carson said was the most difficult item to find.

"Because it was a former season, we had to track it down. I found the last one in France, online. We had it shipped in," she said. "We kept going, 'I hope it fits, I hope it fits.' It did."

Shipping it from overseas wasn't out of the norm, though, as Carson noted that she gets things in from all over the world "constantly."

The Gown

Netflix

The standout outfit from the film is certainly the stunning, icy blue J. Mendel gown Lara Jean wears toward the end of the film. Even Condor counted the "beautiful dress," which was worn on the red carpet and altered slightly to appear more youthful, as her favorite look.

"That was the most magical dress because I felt like I could have a Cinderella moment in that," Condor said. "So I really enjoyed wearing that."

Carson was well aware it was Condor's favorite piece, telling ET that the actress was "absolutely speechless" the first time she saw the gown."

"She just loved it so much... As you can imagine, it's like every little girl's dream to be a princess," Carson said. "It is a spectacular dress and she looks like a princess in it."

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is now streaming on Netflix.

Paige Gawley‍

Tue, 02/25/2020 - 10:01