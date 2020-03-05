Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin are coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Any Ricky Martin fans out there? What about Enrique Iglesias?

You’ll want to gear up! Because the pair is teaming up for a co-headlining arena tour, and they’re stopping in San Antonio, specifically at the AT&T Center, on Sept. 11.

Martin and Iglesias are GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum powerhouse artists -- and two of the biggest names in pop and Latin music. Sebastián Yatra will join the duo as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. local time Thursday, March 12 at ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Citi / AAdvantage cardmembers will be able to buy presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, and running until 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.

The tour kicks off Sept. 5 in Phoenix.

Other Texas locations include El Paso, Edinburg, Houston and Dallas.