58ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

58ºF

Entertainment

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin are coming to San Antonio

Tickets largely go on sale next Thursday

Michelle Ganley, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: Things To Do, events, Concerts, music, San Antonio
Enrique Iglesias, at left, and Ricky Martin
Enrique Iglesias, at left, and Ricky Martin (Photos provided by AT&T Center)

SAN ANTONIO – Any Ricky Martin fans out there? What about Enrique Iglesias?

You’ll want to gear up! Because the pair is teaming up for a co-headlining arena tour, and they’re stopping in San Antonio, specifically at the AT&T Center, on Sept. 11.

Martin and Iglesias are GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum powerhouse artists -- and two of the biggest names in pop and Latin music. Sebastián Yatra will join the duo as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. local time Thursday, March 12 at ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Citi / AAdvantage cardmembers will be able to buy presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, and running until 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.

The tour kicks off Sept. 5 in Phoenix.

Other Texas locations include El Paso, Edinburg, Houston and Dallas.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: