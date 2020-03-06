Pete Davidson Says Ariana Grande Made Him Famous: 'She Made Me and Created Me'

Pete Davidson may be a well-known comedian, but he says Ariana Grande made him famous.

The Saturday Night Live member sat down for an interview with Sean Evans for First We Feast’s Hot Ones, where he chomped on some very spicy wings and touched on his previous relationship with the "Thank U, Next" singer and how she increased his celebrity.

When asked if he could find humor in paparazzi following him around, he admitted that he couldn't.

"It's really annoying because I live in Staten Island and they come there now 'cause, like, Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff, so it’s all her fault," he jokingly said. "It is! She sent the wolves on me. She made me and created me, or whatever they say."

Davidson, 26, added that it's "embarrassing and it sucks because I have a family that, like, my mom has to go to work and there's these f**king weirdos outside."

The comedian also noted that these days, the photographers don't influence how he dresses or looks.

"I don’t really try to dress. I used to, when I had the 'gram. 'Cause you just scroll through, like, Hype Beast and you’re like, ‘Oh, Off-White shoes. I guess that’s what the cool kids are wearing.’ And then you realize, like, when you’re not online that that’s what broke kids think that’s what rich people should wear. And it’s lame," he explained. "I stopped dressing at all or caring about anything like that at all. It’s a really great feeling once you finally just give up.”

Davidson and Grande went public with their romance in May 2018 and got engaged in June of that year. By October, they ended their engagement.

Last month, Davidson got candid about when he knew his and Grande's relationship was over. He explained to Charlamagne Tha God that Mac Miller’s death had an effect on their engagement. The rapper died in September 2018 from an accidental overdose.

“I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you’ve got to do, I’ll be here,’” Davidson recalled of how he supported Grande as she mourned her ex-boyfriend. “I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here.'"

"I pretty much knew it was around over after that,” added Davidson, who became engaged to Grande in June 2018, two months before Miller’s death. “That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that s*** is like. All I do know is that she really loved the s*** out of him, and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was f***ed up. Prayers to his family and all of his friends."

