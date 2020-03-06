Prince Harry Opens British Racing Museum With Lewis Hamilton

Prince Harry feels the need, the need for speed! The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex opened the Silverstone Experience on Friday, where he was joined by British racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton, naturally, drove the pair to the event in an electric Mercedes Benz car, keeping his speed to a minimum.

The Silverstone Experience is a brand-new immersive museum that tells the story of British racing. At the new venue, Hamilton and Harry met with racing drivers. For the outing, Prince Harry was once again wearing a casual navy button-down shirt, possibly the same one he wore to Abbey Road Studios last week, with army green pants and brown shoes.

It's been a busy couple of days for the duke. On Thursday night, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, attended the Endeavour Fund Awards, marking their first joint appearance since they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

The couple has since relocated to Vancouver Island, Canada, with their 9-month-old son, Archie, and plans to split their time between North America and the U.K.

Following several official events during this U.K. visit, the couple will officially be stepping down as senior royals on March 31. They are still set to attend the Mountbatten Music Festival together on Saturday, as well as the Commonwealth Service alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton on Monday.

