Brad Pitt Teams Up With the Property Brothers for a Special Home Renovation on New 'Celebrity IOU' Show

Brad Pitt is joining forces with Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to give back to a special person in his life, which will be featured in a new HGTV series.

On Tuesday, HGTV announced Drew and Jonathan's latest show, Celebrity IOU, which revolves around Hollywood A-listers expressing their deep gratitude to individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big -- and of course, emotional -- home renovations. The first season of the feel-good series will feature Pitt as well as fellow superstars Melissa McCarthy, Michael Buble, Rebel Wilson and Viola Davis.

In each episode, the celebrities share an inside look into their personal lives and get hands-on with the twin brothers to come up with a design plan and create a customized space for their mentors, friends and family members. Throughout the season, Drew and Jonathan travel across the country to help create the impressive new spaces on tight timelines. According to a press release for the new show, the projects this season will include converting a detached garage into a guest retreat, overhauling a backyard into an entertainer's dream and taking a condo from its outdated '70s style to a modern home.

"It's amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there," Jonathan says in a statement about the new show.

"Being a part of this show really hits home for us," Drew adds in his own statement. "This is what we love to do, transforming people's lives through their homes."

Celebrity IOU premieres Monday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

HGTV

Pitt is already known for his interest in building homes and furniture design. But the 56-year-old actor put everything on hold last month -- skipping an appearance at the BAFTAs -- to be there for his 15-year-old daughter, Zahara, as she recovered from surgery, ET learned on Monday. On Sunday, Pitt's ex, 44-year-old Angelina Jolie, revealed in an essay for Time that two of their daughters had recently undergone surgery. While she didn't name names, ET learned that it was Zahara as well as 13-year-old Shiloh who underwent surgery, and that the procedures were completely unrelated to one another.

For more, watch the video below:

