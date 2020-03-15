Tom Hanks Thanks the 'Helpers' in Uplifting Post After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks is giving a big shout out to the "helpers."

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a message to fans, days after he revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus.

"Thanks to the Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx," he wrote alongside a pic of some toast with Vegemite.

The term "helpers" is a nod to Fred Rogers, whom Hanks portrayed in 2019's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Rogers told viewers of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, which aired from 1968 to 2001, that his mother advised him to "look for the helpers" during times of trouble.

Hanks and Wilson were diagnosed with coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, while in Australia. On Thursday, one day after revealing their diagnosis, the actor provided an update to fans.

"Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us," Hanks wrote, alongside a snapshot of himself and his wife. "We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness."

The two-time Oscar winner added that he and Wilson are "taking it one-day-at-a-time."

"There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?" he continued. "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."

See more in the video below.

