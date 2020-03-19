JoJo Sings Super Catchy Coronavirus-Inspired Lyrics Set to Her Hit Song ‘Leave (Get Out)’

Jojo is bringing some much-needed musical inspiration to the coronavirus outbreak! The 29-year-old pop star took to TikTok to share her incredibly catchy lyrics about the virus, quarantine, and social distancing, calling the song "Chill (Stay In)."

The song is set to the tune of her 2004 hit single, "Leave (Get Out)"

"I never thought that corona could be such a nasty b**ch. Now that she's here, boy, all I want is for you to use common sense!" the soulful singer belts, adding in the chorus, "Stay in! Right now! Do it for humanity. I'm deada** about that, but we will survive."

She also called out people for continuing to go out, singing, "To go behind my back and hit the bar, shows how immature you really are. Keep exposure to a minimum."

JoJo has been sharing lots of TikTok videos from quarantine, including one where she belts out, "I'm bored," while in her home.

