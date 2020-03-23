Tom Hanks and Wife Rita Wilson 'Feel Better' Two Weeks After Showing First Coronavirus Symptoms

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are on the mend and recovering well after contracting coronavirus earlier this month.

The Oscar winner took to Facebook to share another hopeful health update with his fans on Sunday evening while both he and his wife are self-quarantined in a house in Australia.

"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we (Rita Wilson) feel better," Hanks wrote.

The actor also staunchly advocated for the "common sense" practice of self-isolation and social distancing when it comes to combating the global spread of COVID-19 -- specifically in regards to the multiple "shelter in place" orders that have been enacted in cities across the world.

"Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone - You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?" Hanks wrote.

"Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass," he added. "We can figure this out. Hanx."

Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we (Rita Wilson) feel better. Sheltering in place works like this:... Posted by Tom Hanks on Sunday, March 22, 2020

The post came just a day after Wilson shared a video of herself to Instagram, raping the lyrics to Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray" to give fans an inside look at how she's keeping from going stir crazy while in quarantine.

Hanks was in Australia for pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, in which the actor plays Presley's longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Warner Bros. Pictures revealed in a statement to ET last week that they were working with Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the virus.

Hanks first revealed that he and his wife had contracted coronavirus last Wednesday in another Instagram post.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks shared. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

Check out the video below to hear more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kevin Bacon on Tom Hanks' Coronavirus Diagnosis & How His Wife Inspired #IStayHomeFor Challenge

Tom Hanks Posts Hopeful Health Update From Self-Isolation in Australia: 'We're All in This Together'

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Leave Hospital After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks Thanks the 'Helpers' in Uplifting Post After Coronavirus Diagnosis