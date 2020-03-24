Kim Kardashian Goes on Tweet Storm Against Taylor Swift: 'This Will Be the Last Time I Speak on This'

Kim Kardashian West is speaking out in the latest escalation of tensions between herself and Taylor Swift.

Hours after Swift decided to break her silence regarding the recently leaked, unedited phone call between her and Kanye West on Monday, Kardashian followed suit and unleashed a torrent of tweets accusing Swift of twisting the truth about the tapes.

"@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now," Kardashian wrote. "I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying."

Swift wrote in a post to her Instagram story that the call had been "illegally recorded" and claimed that "somebody edited and manipulated" the audio to paint her as a liar.

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

When the leaked audio came out, many fans claimed that it had proven Swift was right in her on-going drama with West and Kardashian, but Kardashian disagrees.

"To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission…' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that," she tweeted. "Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission."

"At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she 'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message," Kardashian continued. "The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation."

To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission...” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

“declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.”



The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

She also denied editing the footage or audio, but instead claimed she "only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative."

I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kardashian also defended her husband having filmed the phone call, tweeting, "Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary."

"Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him," she wrote.

To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

"This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares," Kardashian concluded. "Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters."

This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares.



Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

During her Twitter storm, the reality star's sister, Khloe Kardashian, took to Twitter to cheer her sister on.

"I was about to go take my ass to sleep but then I just saw my sister post a couple tweets. ♥️♥️♥️♥️ " she wrote. "Kimberly you betta!!!!!!!!!!!♥️♥️♥️♥️"

I was about to go take my ass to sleep but then I just saw my sister post a couple tweets. ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Kimberly you betta!!!!!!!!!!!♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 24, 2020

The newly surfaced video shows West asking for Swift's approval on a "controversial line" in his 2016 song, "Famous." After a fair amount of setup, West finally shares the lyric with Swift, rapping "I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex." Swift laughs and seemingly approves, saying, "That's not mean."

The leaked video, as Swift fans have pointed out, does not mention the rest of the lyric that is included in "Famous," which says, "I made that b**ch famous."

Kardashian previously called out Swift for saying she had "no idea" he would call her a "b**ch" in the song.

The last time the "Delicate" singer opened up about West's phone call was in an interview with Rolling Stone last September, where she, at the time, closed the book on the subject, explaining, "I really don’t want to talk about it anymore because I get worked up, and I don’t want to just talk about negative s**t all day."

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Addresses Leaked Kanye West Video, Says 'What Really Matters' Is Supporting Good Causes

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian React to 'Famous' Video Leak

Taylor Swift and Kanye West's Unedited 'Famous' Call Leaks -- and the Singer's Fans Aren't Happy