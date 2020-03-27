Bad Bunny Goes Full Drag and Makes Empowering Statement in 'Yo Perreo Sola' Music Video

Bad Bunny makes quite a statement with his latest music video.

The 26-year-old reggaetonero proves that he's up for anything with his visual for "Yo Perreo Sola," which translates to "I twerk alone." Released on Friday, the video finds Bad Bunny dressed in drag while singing his song, which is about a woman who likes to dance alone and doesn't need anyone else's company.

Throughout the video, the Puerto Rican artist wears an array of women's clothes. He's also seen as his regular self with dancers dressed as flowers doing choreographed moves around him. The video ends with a powerful message.

"Si no quiere bailar contigo, respeta. Ella perrea sola," which translates to, "If she doesn’t want to dance with you, respect her. She twerks alone." "Yo Perreo Sola" is off his recent album, YHLQMDLG.

The singer first teased his music video with photos of himself dressed as a woman, with makeup, a hip-hugging dress and large breasts. He jokingly captioned the post as, "Day 183 of quarantine," adding that he made "the most badass video."

Since stepping on the scene, Bad Bunny has challenged the status quo by questioning the toxic masculinity that's often ingrained in the Latinx culture, through his inclusive music videos, denouncing homophobia on his social media platforms and standing up for the marginalized.

ET recently caught up with Bad Bunny, where he opened up about being a proud ally of the LGBTQ community.

"I think, as a reggaeton singer, I have a [fan base] that I think needs that message or that type of education," he told ET, explaining that he's not sure if others have realized how necessary it is to talk about issues affecting the LGBTQ community. "Creo que nadie en la vida a pensado, nadie en la vida quizá han realizado que se necesitaba. So, I decide to talk about these issue because it's important."

Meanwhile, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bad Bunny has also kept his fans entertained with a number of hilarious Instagram posts -- and even quarantine nudes.

