Watch John Stamos Give off Uncle Jesse Vibes in Hilarious Family Singalong Video

Have mercy! John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, tried to have a sweet family moment in quarantine with their 1-year-old son, Billy, but things didn't quite go to planned.

Caitlin played the ukulele and John took on the guitar as they both wore Minnie Mouse ears and tried to sing "It's a Small World."

But their rambunctious toddler had a different idea in mind as he leaped around the bed in his diaper, climbing over his mom. Caitlin screamed out in pain and was seen jumping off the bed to get away from Billy as he lunged toward her.

"‘It’s a Small World’ family singalong turned into a ‘Small Disaster! #bedjams #quarantine #stayhome," John captioned the video clip.

The all-too-real family moment combined with some musical efforts gave off some real Full House vibes as Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) still attempted to rock out with his son.

Many stars have been using their quarantine to try to spread joy. Watch the clip below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

David Dobrik and John Stamos Are TikTok Goals in New Videos

Watch John Stamos Help a Couple Get Engaged at Disney World

Why Courteney Cox Is Binge Watching 'Friends' During Quarantine