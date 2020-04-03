'Shahs of Sunset': Reza Breaks Down in Tears Over MJ Drama Fallout (Exclusive)

Reza Farahan and Mercedes 'MJ' Javid's "breakup" is causing cracks in their circle of friends.

ET has your exclusive first look at Friday's all-new episode of Shahs of Sunset, which finds most of the group confronting Reza over his behavior in the wake of his blowout fight with MJ. The fight came after weeks of a he said, she said back and forth over whether Reza's husband, Adam, was cheating on Reza. Some were claiming that MJ orchestrated a whole plot to stir up drama, ordering her friend, Ali Ashouri, to plant the seed, with co-star Destiney Rose, about sexual texts he was receiving from Adam. MJ says she played no part in the alleged puppeteering, though.

When MJ and Reza did come face to face, they both exploded; MJ threw a drink and Reza made allegations about MJ's medical history that shocked the group and viewers, alike. The two have seemingly not seen each other since the encounter, each spending separate time with their friends, who seem confused as to where to go from here.

"We're getting blocked because we’re not deciding [between] the two sides," Mike Shouhed laments, questioning what Reza has been thinking. He seemingly blocked Mike and others from his social media after they publicly hung out with MJ at her mom's retirement party.

"You drew the line in the sand," he tells Reza. "You drew the line in the sand. You said, 'Either you’re with her or you're with me.' You said, 'OK, I see where we are. I see what kind of friends we are…’ in other words, 'F**k you, you’re betraying me.'"

"Every time I talked to one of you, I felt 10 times worse, 10 times angrier," Reza admits. "And I'm like, stay out of my life … I had to take a moment and think to myself, their intentions may be pure, but I can't talk to them right now and if I want to get to a better place with MJ, I need to not hear the noise."

"I was in a dark place,” he continues, tearing up. "My husband was devastated. We started talking about divorce the minute the accusations came up. None of you knew what I was going through."

ET sat down with Reza a few weeks ago to hear his side of the story; he's still convinced that MJ deliberately plotted against him.

"My friend of 30 years betrayed me," he told ET. "They took something [innocent] and turned it into something that wasn't. And MJ fed to her little friend that this is borderline sexual harassment … and it got super convoluted and I immediately knew that MJ's dirty fingers were all over it."

"Listen, MJ is a very, very smart woman," he added. "She says to people, 'I'm so gangster. I would have done it myself if I wanted to confront Reza…' She's gangster, but she's more gangster in that she tried to keep her hands clean. What she didn't account for was that her new little friend would turn on her and reveal what she was up to. And that is what she is struggling with now."

As for MJ, she is standing firm that she had nothing to do with the alleged takedown, tweeting, "A lot of people are asking me why I did not say anything to Reza, and I’ll say it as many times as I need to. Reza knew. He knew Adam sends texts of this nature. He knew Ali had an axe to grind with Adam. The end."

Shahs of Sunset airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

