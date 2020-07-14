Iconic ‘80s actor Anthony Michael Hall to host drive-in film festival in Schertz

SAN ANTONIO – Popular 80s actor Anthony Michael Hall is set to host a series of drive-in movie screenings in Schertz over the next month.

EVO Entertainment announced Anthony Michael Hall’s Summer Drive-In Film Festival will be held over four weekends in July and early August.

The film festival will showcase some of the actor’s classic films such as The Breakfast Club, Weird Science and 16 Candles.

Hall will take part in a question and answer session with guests after the screenings. Special guests include actress Kelly LeBrock and actor James Jude Courtney.

Each evening will offer a double-feature presentation of two films shown outdoors at the EVO Drive-In experience in Schertz. The schedule is below:

July 17: John Hughes Comedy Classics #1 - Weird Science/16 Candles with special guest Kelly LeBrock

July 24: John Hughes Comedy Classics #2 - The Breakfast Club/National Lampoons Vacation

July 31: Halloween in July - Halloween 1978/Halloween 2018 with special guest James Jude Courtney

August 7: The Iconic Duo - Hail Caesar/Johnny Be Good

Throughout the screenings, guests will have the ability to make food, drink and other purchases through EVO’s mobile app. Click here for more information and ticket prices.