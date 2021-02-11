Kellyanne Conway’s teenage daughter auditions for ‘American Idol’ on Sunday’s premiere

Claudia Conway wants to become the next American Idol.

Claudia Conway wants to become the next American Idol.

The 16-year-old daughter of Donald Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway, will audition during an episode of American Idol that is set to air Sunday, Feb. 14, the show confirmed on Twitter.

You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket 🤯🎤 Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021

In the video promo, Claudia says she is “very nervous and very excited” for the opportunity and calls her parents “high profile political figures.”

In the video, Claudia’s mother Kellyanne was seen on a giant screen in the background during the audition, while her father, Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway, was shown sitting next to her.

The promo ends with Judge Katy Perry saying, “We want an American Idol.”

Claudia is known for her significant social media following, more notably on TikTok. She currently has 1.7 million followers and counting.

Ad

According to an article from USA Today, Claudia first announced her audition in November of last year.

The new season of “American Idol” will premiere at 8/7 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 14, on ABC. You can learn more here.

RELATED: Katy Perry Gets Choked Up Over Heartwarming Audition in ‘American Idol’ Season 3 Premiere