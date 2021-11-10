Watch: Live from the red carpet at the 55th annual CMA Awards

This combination of photos shows nominees for the CMA Award for entertainer of the year, from left, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood. (AP Photo)

The 55th annual CMA Awards is one of the hottest events in country music, and it’s all happening tonight.

KSAT.com will livestream the pre-show fun with “Live on the Red Carpet at the CMA Awards” with Good Morning America’s Laura Spencer and singer Jimmie Allen, starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The duo will speak with CMA nominees, presenters and performers on the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

After that, KABC’s George Pennacchio will give more interviews, preview the night’s big performances and discuss red carpet fashion.

The entire pre-show program will be livestreamed in this article from 5:30-7 p.m.

The CMA Awards can then be seen on KSAT from 7-10 p.m.

The awards will feature Christ Stapleton, Eric Church and Luke Combs among performers. Luke Bryan is hosting the night.

Stapleton and Church have nominations in the same five categories, including entertainer of the year, male vocalist of the year, and album of the year. Combs, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert are also both up for entertainer of the year.

