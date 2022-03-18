Netflix may start charging users for sharing accounts between households

Netflix logo is displayed during the 'Paris Games Week' on November 02, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

If you share your Netflix account with family members or friends outside of your household, there’s a chance you could see added fees in the future.

The online streaming service announced this week it is catching on to users sharing their accounts with people outside of their household and it is “impacting its ability to invest in great new TV and films for members.”

In response, Netflix said it is testing new features that will allow accounts to be shared outside of a member’s household, but at an extra cost. These features are first going to be tested in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru over the next few weeks.

“For the last year, we’ve been working on ways to enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more,” Netflix said in a release.

The company announced these new features that will be tested:

Add an Extra Member: Members on our Standard and Premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people they don’t live with - each with their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password - at a lower price: 2,380 CLP in Chile, 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru

Transfer Profile to a New Account: Members on our Basic, Standard, and Premium plans can enable people who share their account to transfer profile information either to a new account or an Extra Member sub account - keeping the viewing history, My List, and personalized recommendations.

Netflix said it will test the new features before making changes to other parts of the world.

“We recognize that people have many entertainment choices, so we want to ensure any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all our great TV and films,” the company added.

Earlier this year, Netflix also upped its subscription fees for users by $1 to $2 a month, according to Reuters.

The streaming service’s standard plan is currently priced at $15.49 a month, up from $13.99. You can learn more about its subscription prices here.