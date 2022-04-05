Cornyval Festival and PRCA Rodeo returning to Helotes

HELOTES, Texas – The Cornyval Festival and Rodeo is set to return to Helotes this month.

This marks the 57th annual Cornyval Festival, which is a tribute to the area’s heritage.

Cornyval combines four days of food, dancing, music, rodeo, arts and crafts, carnival rides and contests in a family-friendly environment.

“The name Helotes is from the Mexican/Central American Spanish word for stalk corn or corn on the cob — elote. Since the 1800s, and as recently as the early 1950s, feed corn was a major farming crop in northwest Bexar County and South Texas,” according to a press release for Cornyval.

This year the festivities will take place from April 28-May 1.

As another way to honor the area’s heritage, April 29 and 30 will honor Native Americans with local tribes presenting the Colors of the Rodeo.

Cornyval attracts more than 100,000 visitors annually to the Helotes Fair Grounds, located at 12210 Leslie Road.

The parade will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. on April 30. It will start at Leslie Road, travel along Bandera Road to Old Bandera Road and disband at Antonio Drive in Old Town Helotes.

The 34th Anniversary Rodeo will take place April 28-30. Spectators can expect to see bull riding, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping, bareback bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping and women’s barrel racing.

Pre-rodeo activities begin at 7 p.m. each night with mutton bustin’ followed by the PRCA Rodeo kicking off at 7:30 p.m. nightly.

Cornyval tickets start at $10.

