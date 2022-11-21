Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth plans massive expansion of indoor water park

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. – A massive expansion is coming to the water park at Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. The project is expected to cost around $80 million. When the work is complete, the Bavarian Inn Lodge said it will become Michigan’s largest indoor water park and family entertainment center at more than 140,000 square feet.

The project is expected to add more than 20 new attractions including water slides, a wave pool and an adult swim-up bar. Some areas of the expansion are expected to open in late fall of 2023. The entire expanded area is expected to open in spring of 2024.

“We are truly raising the bar on fun at the Lodge, creating unique attractions and new types of experiences within our resort,” said Michael Keller Zehnder, President of the Bavarian Inn Lodge. “This expansion will help us to advance our goal of creating fun and enjoyable experiences for all ages. We are reimagining family fun and see this as an exciting project for all of Frankenmuth.”

The current Family Fun Center will remain open throughout the construction phase of the project. Inn officials do not expect any disruptions to the conference and banquet center, guest rooms or other amenities.

