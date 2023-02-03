Beyoncé adds second Houston date for ‘Renaissance’ tour ‘due to overwhelming demand’

FILE - Beyonc appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Beyoncé has added a third Texas date for her highly anticipated “Renaissance” world tour this year.

Beyoncé, the most decorated woman in Grammy history with 28 wins, will play in Houston twice “due to overwhelming demand,” NRG Park said in a Tweet.

She will play at NRG Stadium on Sept. 23 and 24. She is also scheduled to perform at Dallas’ AT&T Stadium on Sept. 21.

SECOND SHOW ADDED! Due to overwhelming demand, BEYONCE RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at NRG Stadium on September 23 and 24! Register now for access to tickets through Verified Fan: https://t.co/HFX3aSN4xK pic.twitter.com/qzjMgOu1NL — NRG Park (@nrgpark) February 2, 2023

Ticketmaster said in a release that sales will begin on Feb. 6 and fans will need to register through their Verified Fan system. Sale times will vary based on the city.

The highly anticipated tour announcement she made on Instagram and her website Wednesday comes days before the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where the global superstar is the most nominated artist and could make Recording Academy history.

Beyoncé could break the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti’s record for most awards won if she wins four awards.

Her 2022 album “Renaissance” is a celebration of dance music and is nominated for album of the year. Her tour will make stops in London, Paris, Barcelona and Toronto before ending Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

There were hints that she might tour again after she performed an invite-only show in January in Dubai at the Atlantis The Royal Resort, her first show in four years. Her last solo tour was in 2016, but she went on tour with her husband Jay Z in 2018.

