Taylor Swift explains hand injury after fans spot gash during Houston concert

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium on April 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

HOUSTON – There wasn’t “Bad Blood” at Taylor Swift’s three-night takeover at Houston’s NRG Stadium, but there was blood.

On social media, fans were quick to point out the singer’s large cut on her left hand during Saturday night’s show. Photos and videos posted on social media showed the gash and even a bandage flapping as she performed “Enchanted.”

Swift’s massive fan base took to social media to speculate what happened, but the singer herself answered their questions Monday in an Instagram post.

“... I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely - tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood,” she said in the post that also included six photos from the concerts.

Swift also said she was “loving this tour” and “waking up smiling” while reminiscing about the shows.

Despite the fall and cut, Swift didn’t skip a beat; reports say she continued on with her set after the incident. The Eras Tour is continuing on to Atlanta.

