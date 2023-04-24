Drake, 21 Savage add Austin show to ‘It’s All a Blur Tour’

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Four-time Grammy-winner Drake and 21 Savage have added another Texas date to their “It’s All a Blur Tour.”

They will play in Austin’s Moody Center on Monday, Sept. 11. Tickets will go on sale at noon on Friday.

Drake and 21 Savage announced their tour last month, but Texas stops only included Dallas and Houston in June.

Now with Austin in the mix, the Dallas and Houston dates have been rescheduled to later this year. The new Texas schedule is as follows:

Sept. 11: Moody Center, Austin

Sept. 14: American Airlines Center, Dallas

Sept. 15: American Airlines Center, Dallas

Sept. 17: Toyota Center, Houston

Sept. 1718 Toyota Center, Houston

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date, and those who already bought tickets will be emailed with additional information.

Those who cannot attend the rescheduled date can request a refund within 30 days.

The tour will kick off on June 29 in Memphis and will end in Toronto on Oct. 7.

The Canadian rapper-singer and Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. last year put out two albums in 2022, “Honestly, Nevermind” and his collaboration with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.” His last headlining tour was in 2018.

During a show at the famed Apollo Theater earlier this year, he hinted at a tour and possibly even more music on the horizon.

