Drake playing two Texas shows during 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Four-time Grammy-winner Drake is coming to Texas for his North American arena tour with 21 Savage.

The “It’s All a Blur Tour” will visit Houston’s Toyota Center on June 21 and Dallas’ American Airlines Center on June 24.

The Cash App presale starts on Wednesday and the Sprite presale starts on Thursday. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday.

The tour will kick off June 16 in New Orleans and stop in Miami, New York, Montreal, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Additional shows including Toronto will be announced later.

The Canadian rapper-singer and Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. last year put out two albums in 2022, “Honestly, Nevermind” and his collaboration with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.” His last headlining tour was in 2018.

During a show at the famed Apollo Theater earlier this year, he hinted at a tour and possibly even more music on the horizon.

Several of the stops will be two-night stands, including in Atlanta, Chicago and Boston.

