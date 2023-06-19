Texas rapper Big Pokey dies after collapsing on stage at bar

Big Pokey seen on February 08, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston rapper Big Pokey was pronounced dead over the weekend after collapsing on stage.

Big Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell, died at the age of 45 on Sunday.

A video circulating on Twitter shows Big Pokey on stage with a microphone when he collapses backward. CNN and KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported that he was at a bar in Beaumont at the time.

His cause of death has not been released, KPRC reported.

According to a statement released on his Instagram account, details about a public celebration of life are forthcoming.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans,” the statement said.

“We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time,” the statement continued. “Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit In The Litter’!”

“Hardest Pit in the Litter” was the name of the rapper’s first album, and it was released in 1999. Big Pokey was one of the original members of the Houston rap group, the Screwed Up Click.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner shared his condolences in a Tweet on Sunday.

He added that his presence was “larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally.”

The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends.



Though many called him “low key”, his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally.



We are grateful. st pic.twitter.com/5VI7nAL2V2 — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 18, 2023

Rapper Bun B also released a statement about Big Pokey, calling him one of Houston’s most talented artists.

“I wasn’t ready for this...” Bin Bu posted on Instagram. “One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”