Police place temporary cameras in family’s backyard after reports of aliens

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Police in Las Vegas set up temporary cameras in one family’s backyard after they claimed aliens crashed there last month, according to reports.

On May 1, the family reported the crash and a very large non-human creature with big eyes that stared at them.

ABC 7 shared a transcript of the call that read, “We just see in the corner of our eye something fall down from the sky, and it was with lights, and when it hit down, there was like a big impact, and we felt like an energy? And then we hear like a lot of footsteps near us. And then - we have, like, big- a big equipment, and we see there’s a, there’s like an eight-foot person beside it and another one’s inside, and it has big eyes, and it’s looking at us,” the caller tells the 911 dispatcher. “They’re very large. They’re like eight foot, nine foot, 10 foot.”

After telling the dispatcher it was “100%... not human,” officers responded to the home to investigate.

KLAS in Las Vegas reported that an officer responding to the home saw something fall from the sky.

The officer can be heard in bodycam footage saying, “I’m so nervous right now... I have butterflies bro — I saw a shooting star, and now these people say there’s aliens in their backyard,” reported KLAS.

No creatures were found at the home during their search.

However, while speaking with witnesses, another officer confessed his partner’s sighting to the family.

“I’m not going to BS, you guys. One of my partners said they saw something fall out of the sky, too,” the officer said to the family. “So that’s why I’m kind of curious. Did you see anything land in your backyard?”

According to ABC 7′s sources close to the investigation, “law enforcement are not treating the incident as a hoax and have placed the cameras in case the aliens make another landing.”

As of Monday afternoon, KLAS has reported the removal of the temporary cameras.