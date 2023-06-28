Pilots from JBSA-Randolph visit Methodist Children’s Hospital, share love for flying

SAN ANTONIO – Pilots from the 60th Flying Training Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph visited patients at the Methodist Children’s Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The pilot’s community-based program was first launched in 1994, making its visit to the hospital its 100th visit.

Lieutenant Colonel Paul Fulkerson said those who visited the hospital with the program were all parents themselves.

“As much as we love our kids at home and we want to take that love of flying and share it with all the kids of the community. So there was no shortage of volunteers to come out today and just connect with the local kids who aren’t able to come out to our squadron,” said Lt. Col. Fulkerson.

During their visit, pilots taught patients the basics of flying and their mission.

They gave children a glimpse into the world of flying with the use of helmets and other gear, along with virtual reality flight simulation goggles.

The pilots also made paper airplanes with the patients and participated in other fun activities, and handed out patches and stickers.

Lastly, pilots joined in some celebratory traditions as one patient rang the bell to recognize his last inpatient chemo.