Stable Hall at Pearl opening in January with free music showcase

Stable Hall at the Pearl is opening in January 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Stable Hall in the Pearl district has announced it is opening on Jan. 13 with a free music showcase.

A news release states singer-songwriters Rob Baird and Angel White will perform on the opening night, when the public will finally be able to see inside the century-old building following a multi-million dollar renovation.

Pearl announced the transformation of the former Stable building in March 2022. At the time, officials said the goal of Stable Hall was to become a “marquee music destination and showcase for national, regional and local talent.”

Stable Hall seats 1,000 people and features six full-service bars and a reclaimed pine floor from a Texas dance hall. Stable Hall will also have an accompanying outdoor biergarten.

Here’s a list of singers and bands scheduled to perform at Stable Hall in 2024, as of Wednesday:

Jan. 13: Rob Baird with Angel White. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Jan. 18: Brooklyn Michelle and Wes Denzel. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Jan. 19: The Record Company. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Jan. 22: Mariachi Damas de Jalisco and Mariachi Las Coronelas. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Jan. 25: Buttercup and Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Jan. 27: Los Texmaniacs feat. Flaco Jiménez and Augie Meyers. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Feb. 2: Pinata Protest, Bombasta & Mexstep. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Feb. 3: Jefferson Clay, Elijah Delgado and Retro Cowgirl. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Feb. 8: Ryder Grimes and Mark Berry Band. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Feb. 9: Portugal. The Man. Doors open at 7 p.m. This event is sold out as of Dec. 20.

Feb 10: Xavier Omär and Mélat. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Feb. 16 & 17: Black Pumas. Doors open at 7 p.m. on both days.

Feb. 23: Jason Boland and The Stragglers. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Feb. 28: Rosie Flores and West Texas Exiles. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Feb. 29: Mariachi Azteca de América and Special Guests. Doors open at 6 p.m.

March 1: The Band of Heathens. Doors open at 7 p.m.

March 2: Jon Wolfe. Doors open at 7 p.m.

March 6: Killer Queen - A Tribute to Queen. Doors open at 7 p.m.

March 9: Oh He Dead. Doors open at 7 p.m.

March 29: Rumours ATL. Doors open at 7 p.m.

March 30: Monkeys On A String. Doors open at 7 p.m.

April 25: Riders in the Sky. Doors open at 7 p.m.

April 26: Saint Motel. Doors open at 7 p.m.

May 15: Get The Led Out. Doors open at 7 p.m.

May 25: Sarah Jarosz. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets for shows are on sale now. People can also RSVP for Stable Hall’s free show on opening night.