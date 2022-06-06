New details emerge on planned Pearl concert hall

The Pearl is transforming its historic Pearl Stable building into a 1,000-seat music venue. Stable Hall, along with a biergarten, will open in spring 2023.

Pearl is advancing plans to redevelop its Stable building into a new live music venue and more details have emerged, including an estimated price tag approaching $11 million and a clearer idea of who will operate the new concert hall once completed.

Pearl will continue to own the building. A venture called Stable Hall LLC — a partnership involving a new entity tied to Pearl, Potluck Hospitality, and Dallas-based WoodHouse — will operate the venue. Potluck Hospitality CEO Elizabeth Fauerso, former chief strategy and marketing officer for Pearl, said the plan for Stable Hall is to deliver a mix of local, regional and national artists.

The nearly 130-year-old structure will seat roughly 1,000 concertgoers. The layout will include some box seating on the balcony level.

“We are really far in our design process,” she said, noting that Joeris will serve as general contractor. “They are a partner that we have a lot of confidence in.”

Fauerso confirmed that construction is set to begin in July to convert what had most recently been a private event venue into a live music hall. She said work is expected to be completed by late summer or early fall of 2023.

The venue will feature a 250-seat outdoor biergarten serving Texas and European beers and German street food.

“This venue will capture the authenticity of historic dance halls … showcasing the best in live music,” Fauerso said.

