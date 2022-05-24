180 rental homes coming to New Braunfels

A rendering shows what homes at Tricon Trail Creek are expected to look like.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels will soon be home to a new single-family rental home community from Tricon Residential, Inc, and HHS Residential.

The new development, which will be called Tricon Trail Creek, broke ground on May 17. Construction is scheduled to be completed in summer 2023. The community will be located next to the Barndominium, which is along Highway 46 on New Braunfels east side.

Tricon Trail Creek will include 180 three- and four-bedroom single family houses with attached two-car garages, keyless front door entry and smart home technology. Outdoor amenities include trails, a dog park, a small park with barbecues and a children’s playground. It is the third of 13 new single family rental home communities Canada-based Tricon Residential is planning around Texas, including three in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro, five in Dallas-Ft. Worth, three in Houston and two in Austin.

Monthly rent will be around $2,250, according to Tricon Residential Managing Director Andrew Carmody. Tricon will own and operate the property, while HHS will handle development and construction responsibilities.

“This project will provide new options for fast-growing communities along the I-35 corridor, particularly to young families, military personnel, and those entering the workforce,” said Vice-President of HHS Residential Matthew McGhee in a press release.

