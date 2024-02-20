Ozzy Osbourne marks 42-year anniversary of urinating arrest in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Ozzy Osbourne still remembers where he was on Feb. 19, 1982. So does San Antonio.

The rock and roll vocalist icon took to social media to mark an infamous incident of a run-in with the law at Alamo Plaza.

Osbourne posted a picture on his Instagram account of when he was released from the Bexar County Jail hours after he was arrested for urinating on the Alamo Cenotaph earlier that day. He has a large grin on his face.

The Prince Of Darkness was banned from performing for 10 years in the Alamo City.

Osbourne would later apologize twice for the incident and was allowed to return to the Alamo in November 2015, when he appeared along with his son for a tour of the Texas shrine as part of filming for the History Channel.

You can watch his visit on a KSAT 12 News video clip below: