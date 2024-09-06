Ralph Lauren draws the fashion crowd to the horsey Hamptons for a diverse show of Americana

Models walk the runway during the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at Khalily Stables in Bridgehampton, N.Y. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y. – Ralph Lauren took to Hamptons horse country for a rollout of his signature Americana featuring first lady Jill Biden, Usher and Colman Domingo on his front row and Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and a bevy of adorable kids on his runway.

Horses and riders meandered Thursday night in a nearby field behind a white picket fence at a tony equestrian complex in Bridgehampton as Lauren showed bright tennis whites, baby blue dresses and jackets, and bright orange, green and yellow looks for men, women and the aforementioned tots.

The sun faded as the open-air show came to a close and Lauren's guests made their way to dinner in an on-site pop-up of his iconic Polo Bar restaurant.

Lauren, taking his bow with Biden at his side, has fond memories of the Hamptons, where he maintains a home and visited as a child. For his spring 2025 show, a day ahead of the official start of New York Fashion Week, he chose Khalily Stables, a state-of-the-art, 19-acre equestrian compound of stalls, barns, riding arenas and grassy paddocks.

Lauren mixed his Ralph Lauren Collection, Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren and children's wear for an extra-long show that stressed wearability on a weather-perfect evening as summer turns to fall.

There were picnic looks in soft blue dresses, and white trousers and shorts paired with stripes and jackets. There were evening looks, including a stunning long blush pearled skirt worn by Campbell with a knotted white T-shirt.

For the men, Lauren offered skinny cuffed trousers, blue floral dinner jackets and splashes of color blocking in orange pants paired with navy nautical jackets and wide multicolored ties over pinstripe shirts.

Whites and blues dominated, with a sprinkling of crochet and khaki. He threw in some sparkle in slinky sequined evening gowns, backless white cocktail dresses and blue blouses, adding a bit of his fairy dust to a pair of torn khaki trousers and other looks.

Lauren's young ones, from preschoolers to tweens and teens, were ready for anything.

One wore white shorts and a green slicker worthy of the U.S. Open the company just sponsored in looks for the ball crews and on-court officials. Others wore high riding boots with blue polos and matching pants. Still more were tiny prepsters in pinstripe button downs, navy jackets and cropped white pants.

The show, Usher mused afterwards, was “American life. That's American love. That's family.”

Another of Lauren's guests, Tom Hiddleston, agreed. “It’s an extremely precise and intelligent vision because you sort of think, I’d like to be a part of that. I’d like to live that,” he said. "Very inspiring.”

Domingo added: "You saw literally all different colors and shapes and sizes of people and people feeling like they belong and go together.”

Fellow guest Jude Law summed it up this way: “Aspiration for a better place.”

Naomi Watts, Kasey Musgraves, Demi Singleton and Justin Theroux were also among Lauren’s guests. So was Kim Min-jeong, known as Winter, from the K-pop girl group Aespa.

In his show notes, Lauren said the Hamptons is “more than a place. It’s a natural world of endless blue skies, the ocean, green fields, and white fences, rusticity and elegance with a quality of light that drew artists here decades ago.”

He called the summer haven for New Yorkers like himself his home away from home, "my refuge and always an inspiration.” Perhaps Lauren has better luck with the travel gods overseeing New York traffic. Some of his city guests without access to helicopters for hire spent four hours fighting traffic on the way to his show.

The company has had a big year. In addition to the U.S. Open, Lauren dressed Team USA for the Paris Games.

Associated Press video producer Brooke Lefferts contributed to this story.