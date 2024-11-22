San Antonio College student-radio station's ‘Alt2Hunger’ event returns for 25th year

SAN ANTONIO – The annual “Alt2Hunger” event hosted by KSYM — San Antonio College’s student-run radio station — is turning up the sound on Friday at Jandro’s Garden Patio. The event has unified music lovers and supported local charities for more than two decades.

This year’s proceeds will benefit St. PJ’s Children’s Home, a local organization providing housing, food and support to children in need. Tickets are $5 at the door.

“We like to do it around Thanksgiving time every year,” KSYM Assistant Program Director Cameron Reid said. “We want everybody to have a good Thanksgiving.”

The lineup: local bands performing

Good City Modern : ska-inspired vibes; Reid said these “little rascals” will get you moving

Collective Dreams : known for its subversive ambient instrumental sound

Powdered Wig Machine : vibrant psychedelic punk rock

Vintage Pictures: Reid described them as “puro emo,” bringing raw emotion and catchy tunes

Alt2Hunger

Attendees will have the chance to connect with San Antonio’s thriving music community.

“We have some really rad bands here, and they put in a lot of hard work,” Reid said. “Some people don’t even get paid for their performances. If you come out to Jandro’s, you’re going to see a really cool performance up close and personal and really feel what it’s like to have a music scene here.”

Doors open at 8 p.m. at Jandro’s Garden Patio, located at 2623 N. St. Mary’s Street.

The event also includes local vendors and a back patio area.

Alt2Hunger event benefiting St. PJ's Children's Home (KSAT 12)

What is KSYM?

KSYM 90.1 FM is Texas' oldest community college radio station run entirely by students. KSYM is dedicated to showcasing alternative, non-mainstream music and empowering students with real-world broadcasting experience.

“We’re your only alternative,” Reid said. “We play local. We’ve got jazz, hip hop. Everything you want to hear is on this station: 90.1 FM.”

Students involved in the station can learn valuable skills such as audio editing and can hone in on their radio experience by taking classes to become an on-air DJ for an hour per week.

“It’s funny. You see them nervous at the beginning and then they just slowly develop into confident people,” Reid said. “It’s really cool to see.”