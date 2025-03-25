Depardieu expected to testify on Day 2 of French actor’s trial for alleged sexual assault

Actor Gerard Depardieu, left, arrives at his trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021, with his lawyer Jeremie Assous ,Tuesday, March 25, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

PARIS – Gerard Depardieu was expected to start testifying Tuesday on the second day of the French actor’s trial for alleged sexual assault.

Depardieu, 76, is accused of having groped a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant during filming in 2021 of “Les Volets Verts” (“The Green Shutters”).

The actor faces up to five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros ($81,000) if convicted. He denies any wrongdoing.

Depardieu was in attendance again Tuesday in the Paris court for the trial’s second day. The proceedings started with the chief judge reading out a report that summarized the police investigation.

Because of Depardieu’s fame and impact on the French movie industry, his trial is seen as an important test of French willingness to confront sexual violence and hold influential men accountable.