Andy Richter, Hilaria Baldwin, Corey Feldman and Jordan Chiles join 'Dancing with the Stars' cast

FILE - This photo combination shows, from top left, Andy Richter in New York, April 28, 2012, Hilaria Baldwin, June 22, 2021, in New York, Corey Feldman, March 9, 2020, in Los Angeles and Jordan Chiles, June 9, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, Evan Agostini, Richard Shotwell, Jordan Strauss)

NEW YORK – Corey Feldman, Hilaria Baldwin, Danielle Fishel and Jordan Chiles are among the celebrity steppers to compete on the new season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

They were announced Wednesday on “Good Morning America.” The season premiere is set for Sept. 16 on ABC and Disney+.

Baldwin, a fitness enthusiast and wife of Alec Baldwin, will pair with pro Gleb Savchenko. She's been posting herself dancing for days on Instagram. Feldman, the former teen star, will dance with Jenna Johnson.

Fishel is known for her role of Topanga Lawrence on “Boy Meets World.” Her partner will be Pasha Pashkov. Elaine Hendrix is among other newcomers. The “Parent Trap” and “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” actor will dance with Alan Bersten.

Also joining: Retired NBA player Baron Davis, who bounced around several teams in his career, including the New York Knicks; Dylan Efron, brother of Zac who appears in “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” on Netflix; Scott Hoying from the a cappella group Pentatonix, singer Lauren Jauregui and comedian Andy Richter.

Previously announced contestants are Alix Earle, Robert Irwin, Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck.