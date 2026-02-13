Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
78º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Developer pays City of San Antonio $3.3 million to clear land where endangered species lives
CBP supervisor accused of harboring immigrant who’s also his girlfriend and niece
HSI takes driver into custody following three-vehicle crash on Southeast Side, DPS says
Women scammed out of $47,500 in separate cases, Bexar County sheriff says
Where to get tattoo deals on Friday the 13th in San Antonio
4 in 5 Texas Education Freedom Account applicants plan on attending private school, spokesperson says
FIVE YEARS AGO: A look back at the historic February 2021 winter storm in San Antonio
Texas A&M student Brianna Aguilera’s death ruled a suicide, Travis County Medical Examiner says
New Braunfels mom sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages
Handwashing violations, dead roach and rodent feces found inside West Side fast food restaurant

Entertainment

Taylor Swift rumors spiked ticket sales for Pebble Beach golf tournament

Doug Ferguson

Associated Press

1 / 4
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce hits from the second fairway at Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)
FILE - Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, fist bumps Keith Mitchell after making a putt on the 10th green at Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce reacts after putting on the first hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce hits from the second fairway at Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Taylor Swift boosted ticket sales to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am without even being there.

Pebble Beach had an extra buzz Friday morning with rumors swirling in the cool Pacific breeze Swift would be there to watch her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, playing in the PGA Tour event that combines corporate CEOs and celebrities with golf's best.

Recommended Videos

Alas, Swifties, it was just another pretty day at Pebble Beach.

“It was busy without her,” said Mackenzie Hughes, who played in the group. “With her, I think it would have literally been pandemonium.”

It still was good news for the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, which runs the event. Tournament Director Steve John said when Kelce was announced as playing in the pro-am, more than $60,000 in tickets were sold over the next 12 hours.

Swift is rumored to be in town. But she was not at Spyglass Hill on Thursday, where Kelce was playing with pro partner Keith Mitchell along with Hughes and retired NFL quarterback Alex Smith.

No matter. Pebble Beach is the main attraction, and John said some $21,000 tickets for the second round were sold between 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday, two hours before Kelce played.

More than 1,000 spectators lined the left side of the first fairway at Pebble Beach, but all they saw was Kelce hitting his tee shot to the right, into and out of the trees, and along the cart path (he made a par).

Sure, there was plenty of Chiefs gear in the crowd, one young girl wearing a Kansas City sweatshirt. The tournament has a long history of athletes over the years, including Ken Griffey Jr. playing in a group with Tiger Woods some 20 years ago, Aaron Rodgers and Roger Clemens, who once made a hole-in-one.

This, however, was clearly a Swift moment. Except that it wasn't.

John and his tournament staff left nothing to chance. When he wasn't busy responding to text messages — will she be there or not? — he had plans in place for security, for transportation across the course, even a secure suite overlooking the 18th green.

Even when it was clear Swift was not at Pebble Beach, the tunnel leading from the 18th green to the scoring area included CBS announcer Jim Nantz and CBS Sports president David Berson. Nantz, whose network has the AFC, shared a long chat with Kelce and arranged for a few photos.

Kelce chose not to stop for interviews. Hughes, who described himself as a fringe Swiftie, said it was a treat to play with Kelce, whom he described as a “great personality, great vibe.”

“He even said it hasn't always been this way,” Hughes said of so much attention on Swift. “But since they're now engaged it's like, ‘My life has changed a little bit.’ Even for him to say that, that's pretty telling. He's already a pretty big star.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...