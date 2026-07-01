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Entertainment

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will celebrate wedding Friday at Madison Square Garden, AP source says

Jake Offenhartz

Associated Press

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FILE - Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift pose after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
A worker holds "No Parking" signs prior to posting as trucks fill the loading dock outside New York's Madison Square Garden, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
A truck is unloaded outside New York's Madison Square Garden, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Trucks are moved into position to block photographer's view of the loading dock at New York's Madison Square Garden, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Workers stand in the loading dock at New York's Madison Square Garden, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FILE - Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift pose after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

NEW YORK – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will celebrate their wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the security plans.

The festivities will kick off with a smaller rehearsal dinner planned for Thursday night, the official said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the events.

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Speculation about the superstar singer and football player’s nuptials has built to a frenzy in recent days, following weeks of unconfirmed reports that it would take place over July Fourth weekend at one of New York’s iconic landmarks.

This week, crews have been unloading equipment from trucks outside Madison Square Garden. A large carpet was briefly unveiled outside one entrance and then promptly removed.

Nothing has been publicly confirmed by the couple, despite multiple requests from The Associated Press to Swift’s representative for comment, including on Wednesday.

At a press conference Wednesday, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the department was tracking an event at Madison Square Garden planned for Friday, but declined to go into further detail.

“The NYPD will of course have a detail in place, but I’m not going to go into more specifics at this time,” Tisch said.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has also confirmed that a permit was filed for a large event. “We are fully prepared,” he added. “There isn’t anything to share beyond that.”

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.