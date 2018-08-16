Aretha Franklin, 'The Queen of Soul,' dies at age 76

1987: Aretha Franklin is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's second class along with 14 other performers (including Bill Haley, B.B. King, Marvin Gaye, Roy Orbison and Ricky Nelson), becoming the first woman to be inducted.

DETROIT - Aretha Franklin, known famously as "The Queen of Soul," has died at age 76, KSAT 12's sister station WDIV in Detroit reports.

Franklin, 76, was born in Memphis, Tenn. in 1942, the daughter of the famous pastor and civil rights activist C. L. Franklin. When Aretha was just 2 years old, the family left Memphis for New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, and a Motor City legend was ready to be born. Some of Franklin's biggest hits include “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Think” and “Respect."

Simply put, Franklin was arguably the greatest woman singer of the modern music era. With a voice that moved easily between thunderous power and wondrous finesse, she was the woman behind so much iconic music, and the clear role model for dozens of super starts who would try to follow in her shoes.

Fans, friends and musicians influenced by Franklin offered positive words to the iconic singer when news broke that she was ill, including Rod Stewart, Mariah Carey, Chaka Khan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tyler Perry, Missy Elliott and Wayne Brady.

