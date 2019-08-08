Cirque du Soleil's 'Corteo' at AT&T Center through Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - Cirque du Soleil's arena production "Corteo" takes place Thursday through Sunday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Organizers said the production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005.

The show has since "amazed eight million people in 19 countries on four continents," according to organizers.

The cast of "Corteo" includes 51 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors from all around the world, organizers said.

Tickets can be purchased through ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com, cirquedusoleil.com/corteo and calling 800-745-3000.

