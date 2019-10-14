Dave Chappelle announces surprise, pop-up show tonight in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle has scheduled a surprise performance Monday night in San Antonio.

Chappelle will perform at the Aztec Theatre in downtown. The show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. with doors opening at 8 p.m.

According to a press release announcing the show sent on Monday, no cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the show.

Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Guests will maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby.

Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. Monday, and there is a two-ticket purchase limit.

All tickets must be picked up at will call before the show.

Guest must also bring their ID and credit card used to purchase in order to enter the venue.

