Did San Antonio's Ada Vox make 'American Idol' top 10?

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's very own Ada Vox is still in the running to be the next American Idol.

Vox made the "American Idol" top 10 on Monday, singing former "American Idol" contestant Jennifer Hudson's "And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going."

KSAT 12's parade coverage overlapped with ABC's "American Idol" broadcast. You can watch Monday's episode of "American Idol" in its entirety on Tuesday 4/24 at 1:35 a.m. (Monday night going into Tuesday morning).

Vox lives with her grandparents on the southwest side of town, but when she is not on camera or performing she is Adam Sanders.

KSAT 12 sat down with San Antonio's Idol contestant earlier this month.

