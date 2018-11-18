Is the Flamin' Hot Cheetos Thanksgiving turkey the new holiday trend?

Reynolds has an unconventional holiday recipe that has many on the internet second guessing what they'll bring to Thanksgiving celebrations next week.

The recipe, titled "Hot turkey in an oven bag," is basically a turkey with Flamin' Hot Cheeto crumbs all over it. Really.

The recipe promises to "kick up the flavor" this holiday season, and people are loving it.

As one person Tweeted, "Cheeto turkey is the Thanksgiving dinner we deserve this year."

Check out the recipe here. And, if hot cheetos aren't your style, Reynolds also has a Cool Ranch Dorito turkey.

Convinced my grandma to cover our turkey in hot cheeto crumbs this year. I’d say life’s pretty great. — Saige (@Saigekatherinee) November 17, 2017

Invite me over this Thanksgiving if you and yours are partaking in the latest holiday trend: hot Cheeto turkey pic.twitter.com/dugWaR65i1 — dead flower emoji (@drowsypop) November 17, 2017

Cheeto turkey is the Thanksgiving dinner we deserve this year. — Jess Iraci (@Buffaloexpat) November 17, 2017

